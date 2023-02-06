Former Sunderland striker makes Amad Diallo claim ahead of Manchester United return

Former Sunderland striker Louis Saha has backed Black Cats loan star Amad Diallo to continue his development when he returns to parent club Manchester United at the end of the season.

The Ivory Coast international winger has been a resounding success since he agreed to spend the season on loan at the Stadium of Light on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Amad Diallo of Sunderland has impressed during his loan spell

After making his debut as a substitute in a 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough just days after completing his move to Wearside, Diallo has become a key player under Tony Mowbray and his goal in last month’s 2-0 win over Boro means he has scored seven goals and providing two assists in 24 appearances this season.

The 20-year-old is widely expected to return to Old Trafford at the end of the season and will hope to force his way into Erik ten Hag’s thinking as the former Ajax manager looks to build on the momentum he has gained during his first season in charge of the 13-time Premier League champions.

Saha believes the progress made by Red Devils youngster Alejandro Garnacho should give Diallo some hope he can follow a similar path once his loan stint on Wearside comes to an end.

He told The Games Cabin: “He’s got a better chance of improving and developing at Manchester United now than he would have before.

“The development of Rashford can reassure young players out on loan that the dynamic of the club is different under Erik ten Hag. The attacking players now play a style of football that suits them because previously under other coaches, the style was a bit too defensive-minded.

“The form Diallo has been in can allow him to come back to Manchester United with a goal to succeed like Alejandro Garnacho has. If Garnacho can do it, then why can’t Diallo?”

