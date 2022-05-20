Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are just one game away from a return to the Championship.

Having tasted defeat at this stage of the season against Charlton Athletic in 2019, the Black Cats will be hoping the outcome is different this time around when they face Wycombe Wanderers.

All week, former Sunderland players and managers have been sending their support for the team and former striker Saha is no different.

Saha, 43, played 14 times for Sunderland before moving to Lazio in 2013 having failed to net whilst on Wearside.

However, despite not registering a goal during his spell at Sunderland, Saha has revealed that the supporters made a huge impression on him and he would ‘love’ to see Sunderland fans enjoying a win at Wembley:

“I’d love them to go up. I only spent six months there but it’s not right for the Football League to have such a big club in this division.” Saha told LordPing.

“They need to be back in the Premier League, but it’s getting tougher and tougher.

Louis Saha in action for Sunderland (Photo credit should read ANDREW YATES/AFP/GettyImages)

“I wish him the best for the game. I can’t tell you how appreciative I am of the fans in Sunderland. This city is amazing and so is the way they love football. I wish them all the best.”

As mentioned, Saha isn’t the only former Black Cat star to share their hopes for Sunderland this weekend with Gus Poyet also revealing that he will be cheering Sunderland on at Wembley:

“I won’t say they can do it but it’s another great opportunity.” Poyet told BoyleSports.

“It didn’t look like they could do it a couple months ago and now they’re in a position to perform.

“You know what they’re going to get from Wycombe so now it’s about performing.

“Both teams have been in this position. It will be an incredible day and I know the whole city will be down for the day.

“I want Sunderland to win obviously as I have no affiliation with Wycombe.”