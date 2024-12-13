The latest injury news from Swansea City ahead of their game against Championship rivals Sunderland on Saturday.

Swansea City manager Luke Williams has confirmed there will be no changes to his squad for Saturday’s game with Sunderland.

The Black Cats will travel to Wales looking to round off an unbeaten week after they claimed four points from home games against Stoke City and Bristol City and hand a boost to their promotion push. The Swans main aim will be securing a win that could help them move within two points of the Championship play-off places and extend their own unbeaten record to a fifth game after they battled to draws with Portsmouth and Luton Town in between wins over Derby County and Plymouth Argyle.

The midweek 2-1 win at struggling Plymouth came thanks to goals from Jay Fulton and Liam Cullen as Williams claimed all three points at Home Park without the services of a number of players. Defender Sam Parker and remain on the sidelines as they continue their comebacks from long-term injuries and former Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen is said to be around three weeks away from returning to contention after the 76-times capped Wales international picked up a muscle injury earlier this week.

Speaking to the club website ahead of the game with Sunderland, Williams said: “I think we will have the same group as in midweek, there are no major concerns. A few sore bodies but we are pretty good. No-one is ready to come back yet, I will be looking at how people are over the course of next couple of days. But I am trying to make sure we have a squad and a group who feel they all have something to contribute, because they do.

“It’s important that everyone gets enough game time so no-one is coming into the team cold. The changes in midweek worked well, so I feel we have more players coming to the party.”