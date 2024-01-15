The one-time Sunderland player is the subject of surprise transfer interest from Hungary

Former Sunderland man George Dobson is the subject of overseas interest during the January transfer window, according to reports.

Dobson made 46 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats after joining the club from Walsall in 2019 but departed the club just two seasons later after being loaned to AFC Wimbledon.

The 26-year-old, a Charlton player for the past three seasons, has now been linked with a surprise move to Hungary despite being a mainstay in The Addicks' side.

Dobson is in the final six months of his contract and is free to negotiate with clubs abroad, with the South London Press stating that a club in Hungary is interested in securing the former Walsall man's services.

Charlton, who are part owner by former Sunderland co-owner chairman with ex-Black Cats boss Jim Rodwell also involved, are thought to have made Dobson two offers to stay at the club but an agreement is yet to be reached.