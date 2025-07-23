Sir Keir Starmer hails football regulator law that could impact Sunderland's future in 84-word message

The UK has officially passed a law to establish an independent football regulator, marking a seismic moment in the governance of the game. Following royal assent of the Football Governance Act, an independent watchdog will now oversee clubs across the top five tiers of English men's football.

For clubs like Sunderland, whose loyal fanbase has endured a rollercoaster of fortunes in recent decades, the introduction of the regulator represents a long-overdue shift towards sustainable football governance, one driven by fan concerns and the collapse of key football institutions across the country.

Why it matters to Sunderland and English clubs

Sunderland have historically enjoyed strong support from ownership, but the collapse of clubs such as Bury, Derby County and Reading have served as cautionary tales. The new Football Governance Act aims to stop similar disasters by giving fans a stronger voice, holding club owners to higher standards, and ensuring financial sustainability is prioritised throughout the football pyramid.

The legislation also gives the regulator so-called “backstop powers”, a legal tool that can force a financial settlement between the Premier League and the EFL if one cannot be voluntarily reached. That could have major implications for Sunderland, who rejoined the top flight for the 2025-26 season but continue to operate with a long-term view to financial balance.

What the law means for Sunderland and English clubs

The Act enshrines several key powers:

Oversight of club owners and directors to ensure they are “fit and proper”

Monitoring of financial sustainability

New standards for fan engagement in club decision-making

Powers to block clubs from joining breakaway competitions like the European Super League

Legal support for fan input on heritage issues, such as club name, colours and badge

The Football Regulator will be independent of government and football authorities, and will be tasked with delivering on fan-led reform principles.

Keir Starmer: “A proud and defining moment for English football”

The bill was passed by a wide margin in Parliament, with MPs voting 415 to 98 in favour. Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed it as a crucial step: “This is a proud and defining moment for English football. As someone who has loved the game all my life, I know just how deeply it runs through our communities. It’s where memories are made, and generations come together.

“Our landmark Football Governance Act delivers on the promise we made to fans. It will protect the clubs they cherish and the vital role they play in our economy. Through our Plan for Change, we are ushering in a stronger, fairer future for the game we all love.”

Lisa Nandy: “Football clubs have been built and sustained by fans”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy MP added: “Football clubs have been built and sustained by fans for generations, but too often they have had nowhere to turn when their clubs have faced crisis. Today, that changes as this Act will give hope and assurance to people, with the regulator working to protect clubs in towns and cities all over the country, where football clubs mean so much to so many.

From Southend to Blackpool, Portsmouth to Wigan, these reforms have been driven by fans, for fans. I will be forever proud that this Government has delivered on its manifesto pledge to support them by reforming football’s governance, and I pay tribute to all those that have helped us deliver this historic moment for the nation’s game.”

Rick Parry: “A watershed moment in the history of English football”

EFL Chair Rick Parry also released a statement celebrating the law: “The Football Governance Act becoming law is a watershed moment in the history of English football and lays the foundations for a transformational change in the way the game is governed at all levels for many years to come.

“Our purpose is to make all Clubs sustainable, enabling them to rise and fall through the pyramid without the threat of financial catastrophe. The Act represents a significant improvement on the Bill first introduced to Parliament last year.

“Central to it is the State of the Game Report, which will provide the first ever objective, comprehensive and independent analysis of the game’s finances. It will guide the regulator in defining and meeting its sustainability objectives.

“Solutions which are evidence-led are most likely to be in the best interests of Clubs, supporters and the wider communities they serve. As we have stated at regular intervals throughout this process, the EFL has been a consistent advocate for reform and independent regulation, going back to the Fan Led Review in 2021, recognising that the existing distribution of revenues across the game is destabilising, ever-widening, and deeply unfair.

The League will now look to continue the positive and collaborative engagement we have enjoyed with the Shadow Football Regulator team over recent months, offering our wholehearted support across multiple workstreams in this transitional period, while also preparing our 72 Clubs for the immediate changes which lie ahead.

I would again like to place on record our thanks to Secretary of State Lisa Nandy MP, Minister for Sport, Stephanie Peacock MP, Dame Tracey Crouch, and all of the other ministers, peers, elected representatives and officials that have paved the way for the Act. Both the League and our Clubs have greatly appreciated the consideration, commitment and care which you have continually demonstrated throughout.”

