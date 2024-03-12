Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two players previously linked with Sunderland, a Premier League regular and two international strikers, these are the five free agent strikers that Sunderland could target in the summer.

The Black Cats striking options currently consist of Mason Burstow, who will likely return to parent club Chelsea, Nazariy Rusyn who tends to operate better from the left, Luis Hemir who has struggled during his first season on Wearside and Eliezer Mayenda, who is currently out on loan at Hibs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s four attacking options have combined for three goals this season, a tally sporting director Kristjaan Speakaman will certainly want to improve. If Sunderland are wanting to avoid upfront fees, which seems to be the way the club have operated in recent times then they will once again look into the free agent market. We take a look below at five strikers whose contracts expire in the summer that Sunderland could target.

Aaron Connolly

The Ireland international striker joined Hull City in the summer from Brighton and has made 26 appearances so far this season. The 24-year-old enjoyed a successful start to his Brighton career with four goals and three assists in his first 29 Premier League games for the Seagulls. Connolly has scored eight goals this season and looks likely to leave the Tigers once his contract expires in the summer.

Sam Gallagher

Sunderland were linked with the 28-year-old striker in January but a move never materialised. Gallagher has appeared for Blackburn 16 times this season, finding the net three times and claiming a further two assists. The former Southampton striker doesn't lack Championship experience with 257 appearances in the competition as well as 71 goals and assists.

Liam Cullen

The Welsh international has made 36 appearances for Swansea this season, scoring five goals and assisting four. Cullen has made 96 Championship appearances in his career with 15 goals and six assists.The 24-year-old can play on either wing or through the middle.

Oli McBurnie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sheffield United striker looks set to leave the Blades in the summer. The 27-year-old has made 16 appearances in a struggling Blades side that currently sits bottom of the Premier League. McBurnie has four goals and two assists to his name this season but has flourished in the Championship with 44 goals in 125 games.

Divin Mubama