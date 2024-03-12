The Black Cats were beaten 4-2 by Southampton on Saturday and have now lost their last six matches. Sunderland will also be without Luke O’Nien, who is suspended, while Dan Ballard is an injury doubt after he was forced off with a hamstring injury at St Mary’s.
Here’s how the Black Cats could line up if Ballard is unavailable, while top scorer Jack Clarke remains sidelined with an ankle issue:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
Patterson is remarkably one of Sunderland’s more experienced players even though he’s only 23. The goalkeeper has started every league fixture since the Black Cats’ return to the Championship. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
Hume is Sunderland’s only outfield player who has started every league fixture this season. The 21-year-old has had a run of games in his favoured right-back position but could also move to the left side of defence. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Jenson Seelt
The Dutch defender has started Sunderland’s last four matches and is set to keep his place with O’Nien unavailable. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Leo Hjelde
While he’s played at left-back since signing for Sunderland, Hjelde has said his favoured position is centre-back. The 20-year-old will probably have to move into a central position if Ballard is unavailable. Photo: Frank Reid