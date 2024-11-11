Five Sunderland fixtures moved for TV coverage as Sky Sports confirm January and February picks
Five Sunderland fixtures have been moved as Sky Sports announce their EFL coverage for January and February.
The move to announce fixture changes earlier is part of the broadcaster’s bumper new TV deal which came into force this season, which means a seven-figure revenue boost for Championship clubs. Sunderland are heavily impacted by the new announcements, with the fixtures impacted as follows:
- The club’s trip to Burnley will now be played on Friday, January 17th (8pm KO)
- Middlesbrough away will now be played on Monday, February 3rd (8pm KO)
- Watford’s visit to the Stadium of Light the following weekend will now be a Saturday lunchtime kick off (12.30pm, February 8th)
- Sunderland’s trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United will now be a Monday night game (February 17th, 8pm KO)
- The visit of Hull City will also be a Saturday lunchtime kick off (February 22nd, 12.30pm)
