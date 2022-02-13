Finance expert issues 'toxic' warning at Sunderland unless there is ownership clarity at the Stadium of Light

Frustrated fans have again this week raised questions over the ownership structure at the club and who owns what shares.

Those questions will be on the agenda when representatives from the Red and White Army fan organisation meet club officials on February 16.

At a previous meeting, which involves a number of fan groups, it was explained that as the main shareholder Kyril Louis-Dreyfus can make some decisions unilaterally, while other decisions require shareholder agreement. Stewart Donald, Charlie Methven and Juan Sartori retain small stakes in the club.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

However, the full breakdown of who owns what shares has yet to be made public despite the takeover going through earlier last year.

Following concerns from some supporters, questions have also previously been put to the club asking for clarity over the exact role and involvement of Methven and Sartori.

Speaking to Football Insider, Maguire said: “I think the club haven’t disclosed the information because they feel uncomfortable.

“They don’t want the fans to find out the exact nature of the relationship between Louis-Dreyfus, Charlie Methven and Stewart Donald.

“Why would Methven, who is not a Sunderland fan, still be there unless he had some form of relationship with the club?

“I think Sunderland are in danger of returning to a toxic relationship between the club and the fans.

“The takeover by Louis-Dreyfus was supposed to lance that particular boil. Losing a few matches doesn’t help too, of course.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.