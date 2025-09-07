FIFA has announced a new calendar format that will reduce international windows and shake up the Premier League schedule

FIFA has confirmed a major shake-up to the international football calendar that will impact Sunderland, Newcastle United and the rest of the Premier League from next year.

The September international break, currently ongoing, will be the last in its current format before new rules come into effect following next summer’s World Cup. Under the changes, FIFA will reduce the number of international windows from four to three per season, aiming to minimise disruption to domestic competitions.

From September 2026, the traditional September and October breaks will be merged into one extended 16-day window, running from September 21 to October 6, allowing nations to play up to four fixtures. This will be followed by the usual nine-day breaks in November and March, with two matches scheduled for each.

The restructuring means this is the final time Premier League players will join up with their national teams at the start of September. FIFA believes the revised calendar will reduce fixture congestion for clubs while still maintaining the same number of international matches across the season. Once the Premier League resumes after the current break, Sunderland return to action against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Régis Le Bris has been handed a timely boost ahead of Sunderland’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace as Luke O’Nien steps up his recovery.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since dislocating his shoulder in the opening minutes of Sunderland’s play-off final win over Sheffield United, but he was pictured back in training this week with teammates not currently away on international duty. The club had initially expected O’Nien to return after the ongoing break, and he now looks on course to meet that timeline.

O’Nien’s comeback will provide valuable versatility across the backline, though competition for defensive places is fierce following Sunderland’s heavy summer recruitment. He was joined in training by Aji Alese, who is also closing in on a return after missing the entirety of pre-season through injury. Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde are likewise expected back following the international break, but neither has been spotted in full training yet.

Le Bris has also welcomed recent signings Lutsharel Geertruida and Brian Brobbey to the training pitches for the first time since their deadline-day arrivals from RB Leipzig and Ajax respectively. Both could make their Sunderland debuts at Selhurst Park, though Le Bris may have to carefully manage their match sharpness given their lack of competitive action so far this season.

Meanwhile, fellow new arrival Bertrand Traoré faces a race against time to feature after joining from Ajax in the final minutes of the window. The winger is currently away on international duty with Burkina Faso and will link up with his new teammates late next week, leaving Le Bris with limited preparation time to integrate him into the squad.

