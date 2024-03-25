Fan-owned Sunderland group to replace Spirit of 37 for flag displays at Stadium of Light
A new Sunderland group named "This Is Wearside" are set to take over flag displays at the Stadium of Light, The Echo has been told.
The fan-owned organisation embarked on a "soft launch" during last Sunday's River Wear Derby between Sunderland Women and Durham at Eppleton CW in the Championship.
The Black Cats won the game 5-3 in front of a club-record crowd of 1,477 people, including a contingent from This Is Wearside, who displayed several large banners for the clash, one of which read "Mel Reay's Red and White Army," and another stating, "Pride. Passion. Wearside."
This Is Wearside are hoping to work with Sunderland AFC on fan displays at the Stadium of Light going forward and has taken on the stock of displays and flags from the previous group the Spirit of 37, who are no longer involved, though they remain active on social media. The two groups, however, are completely separate from one another.
Sources have told The Echo that the new group, This Is Wearside, have big plans for the upcoming 2024-25 season and has been given indications that they will be able to work closely with Sunderland AFC to deliver an impressive experience for fans of the club.
One of the group's founders, Daniel Stokell, revealed on social media: "This is going to be a wild, very exciting journey as today, we enter early preparation works to reimagine and innovate the ‘matchday experience’. We will be ready to enter the 24-25 season with a bang. Watch this space."
