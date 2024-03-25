Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new Sunderland group named "This Is Wearside" are set to take over flag displays at the Stadium of Light, The Echo has been told.

The fan-owned organisation embarked on a "soft launch" during last Sunday's River Wear Derby between Sunderland Women and Durham at Eppleton CW in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats won the game 5-3 in front of a club-record crowd of 1,477 people, including a contingent from This Is Wearside, who displayed several large banners for the clash, one of which read "Mel Reay's Red and White Army," and another stating, "Pride. Passion. Wearside."

This Is Wearside are hoping to work with Sunderland AFC on fan displays at the Stadium of Light going forward and has taken on the stock of displays and flags from the previous group the Spirit of 37, who are no longer involved, though they remain active on social media. The two groups, however, are completely separate from one another.

Sources have told The Echo that the new group, This Is Wearside, have big plans for the upcoming 2024-25 season and has been given indications that they will be able to work closely with Sunderland AFC to deliver an impressive experience for fans of the club.