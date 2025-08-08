£42.3m-rated striker Gonzalo García, linked with Sunderland, signs new Real Madrid deal until 2030

Any hopes Sunderland had of moving for Spanish forward Gonzalo García have been ended after the highly rated striker signed a new deal with Real Madrid until June 2030.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on Friday evening, stating there are “no plans to let him leave” after García became top scorer at the FIFA Club World Cup and earned glowing praise from Los Blancos boss Xabi Alonso.

The 21-year-old, rated at around £42.3million owing to a release clause in his contract, has emerged as one of the most exciting attacking prospects in Spanish football. He caught the eye at the Club World Cup with several goals and assists, reinforcing his reputation as a clinical, creative threat in the final third.

Promoted from Real Madrid Castilla, García’s rise has been rapid. His sharp finishing, movement and versatility across the front line have seen him compared to some of the club’s most exciting academy graduates of the past decade. Sunderland were linked with a potential deal earlier in the summer as part of their Premier League recruitment push under Régis Le Bris, but Madrid have now moved decisively to secure his future.

The new contract underlines Madrid’s belief that García can play a key role in their long-term plans, with Alonso reportedly a huge admirer of his work rate and ability to deliver in big matches. The Spanish giants have also been proactive in locking down their brightest young stars to lengthy deals amid strong interest from Premier League sides.

For Sunderland, Madrid’s stance ends any faint prospect of prising the forward away on either a permanent transfer or a loan. The Black Cats have already invested heavily in attacking reinforcements this summer, but had been keeping tabs on García’s situation should an opportunity arise. With his long-term future now tied to the Bernabéu, García will focus on cementing a regular first-team role in La Liga while continuing his development under Alonso’s guidance.

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Sunderland are on the verge of securing a deal for Arthur Masuaku, who is set to become the club’s tenth signing of a busy summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old left-back is a free agent after leaving Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas, where he made 44 appearances in all competitions last season. A seasoned top-flight player, Masuaku spent six years at West Ham United, racking up over 100 Premier League appearances, and is an experienced DR Congo international.

His arrival would provide a significant boost to Régis Le Bris’ defensive options, with Sunderland short on both depth and experience in the back line. Luke O’Nien, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde have all been ruled out of the opening month of the campaign, forcing Le Bris to field players out of position in pre-season.

Primarily a left-back, Masuaku’s signing would also give Le Bris the flexibility to use Reinildo in a central role when required, as seen in last weekend’s friendly against Real Betis.

According to transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano, Masuaku is undergoing a medical ahead of signing a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light. Should the move be finalised in time, his first competitive outing in red and white could come against former club West Ham United on the opening day of the Premier League season.