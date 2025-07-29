Manchester City greenlight goalkeeper’s exit following James Trafford signing as Sunderland monitor options

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester City have told goalkeeper Stefan Ortega he is free to leave the club this summer – just hours after Sunderland were linked with a move for the experienced shot-stopper.

Romano posted the update on social media platform X on Tuesday evening as Sunderland played Hull City at the MKM Stadium, writing: “Manchester City have informed Stefan Ortega that he can leave the club this summer following Trafford’s arrival.”

The news comes after City completed a £27million deal to re-sign James Trafford from Burnley, effectively pushing Ortega further down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium. Sunderland are understood to be in the market for a senior goalkeeper ahead of their return to the Premier League, with Anthony Patterson continuing his recovery from a minor pre-season injury.

While there is no official bid at this stage, Ortega is one of several experienced options the Black Cats are reportedly tracking as they weigh up how best to bolster depth and competition in the position. The 32-year-old German has impressed in limited appearances for City since arriving on a free transfer from Arminia Bielefeld in 2022. He has featured 56 times across all competitions, including the FA Cup final win over Manchester United in 2023.

Sunderland are not the only club said to be monitoring Ortega’s availability, with multiple Premier League and Bundesliga sides expected to consider a move now that City have formally opened the door to his departure. The Black Cats currently have Simon Moore and Blondy Nna Noukeu available during pre-season, but head coach Régis Le Bris is understood to want at least one more established option before the window closes. With Ortega now formally available and the Granit Xhaka deal nearing completion, Sunderland’s attention may quickly turn toward finalising another high-profile addition at the opposite end of the pitch.

Shortly before kick-off at the MKM Stadium, fresh reports emerged linking Sunderland with a move for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Amine Adli. According to ESPN’s Julien Laurens, the Black Cats are ready to rival Wolves for the Morocco international, who is valued at around £23million.

The update came as Sunderland edged closer to sealing a deal for Granit Xhaka from Bayer, with the midfielder expected to join from the Bundesliga champions for an initial fee of £13million, potentially rising to £17million with add-ons. The midfielder is expected to conclude the move in the coming days.

Adli, who can play across the front line but has often featured off the left, is seen as a potential solution in a position Sunderland are actively looking to strengthen following Romaine Mundle’s hamstring injury and the collapse of a move for Armand Laurienté.

