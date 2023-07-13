It has been quite a couple of weeks for Sunderland goalkeeper Matthew Young.

The 16-year-old signed a two-year scholarship at the Black Cats last week alongside the likes of Chris Rigg, Ben Metcalf and Trey Ogunsuyi amongst others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fast forward a couple of days and Young has jetted out to America with Sunderland's 26-man pre-season first-team squad under head coach Tony Mowbray after the departure of Alex Bass and Adam Richardson's unfortunate injury.

The Echo understands that Young had serious interest in him from Wolves before committing to Sunderland for the next two years.