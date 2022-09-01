'Exciting times': Sunderland’s Jack Clarke delivers transfer verdict after excellent display in Rotherham win
Jack Clarke says it’s exciting to be part of a young and energetic Sunderland squad which has also been complemented by the club’s experienced players.
Clarke, 21, is one of nine new signings the Black Cats have made this summer - while more are expected on deadline day - with all under the age of 25.
On the day of their match against Rotherham, Sunderland completed the signing of 20-year-old Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United, as well as French teenagers Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut.
Clarke was excellent in the 3-0 win over The Millers, scoring the third goal while providing two assists in Tony Mowbray’s first match as head coach.
Most Popular
-
1
Tony Mowbray delivers honest verdict on his first Sunderland win - and what he told his new players
-
2
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Ex-striker set for move and Black Cats could be set for financial windfall
-
3
Tony Mowbray opens up on Kyril Louis-Dreyfus talks and the passion that makes Sunderland a perfect fit for him
-
4
'Irrepressible': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings after Tony Mowbray's first game and Rotherham win
-
5
This is what to expect from Sunderland on transfer deadline day as Tony Mowbray drops exciting hint
When asked about Sunderland’s young squad after the match, Clarke told the Echo: “I think it’s good for everybody in the squad, obviously having a young, energetic group is only going to lift everybody else in and around the club.
“With the balance of the experienced lads in there to keep us in line, hopefully we can go on to do good things this season and in the years to come.”
Sunderland have until Thursday’s 11pm deadline to complete their transfer business, ahead of next week’s trip to Middlesbrough.
Read more
Asked if he’ll be following the deadline day coverage, Clarke replied: “We’ve got training in the morning so hopefully I’ll catch some of it afterwards but we’ll just have to wait and see what goes on.
“I don’t know if we’re done in this window or not but we’ll just have to wait and see, it’s exciting times.”