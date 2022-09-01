Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarke, 21, is one of nine new signings the Black Cats have made this summer - while more are expected on deadline day - with all under the age of 25.

On the day of their match against Rotherham, Sunderland completed the signing of 20-year-old Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United, as well as French teenagers Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut.

Clarke was excellent in the 3-0 win over The Millers, scoring the third goal while providing two assists in Tony Mowbray’s first match as head coach.

When asked about Sunderland’s young squad after the match, Clarke told the Echo: “I think it’s good for everybody in the squad, obviously having a young, energetic group is only going to lift everybody else in and around the club.

“With the balance of the experienced lads in there to keep us in line, hopefully we can go on to do good things this season and in the years to come.”

Sunderland have until Thursday’s 11pm deadline to complete their transfer business, ahead of next week’s trip to Middlesbrough.

Asked if he’ll be following the deadline day coverage, Clarke replied: “We’ve got training in the morning so hopefully I’ll catch some of it afterwards but we’ll just have to wait and see what goes on.