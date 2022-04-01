The 20-year-old left-back, who has also played on the wing, came through the ranks at West Brom before moving to Wearside.

Dyce has played regularly for Sunderland’s under-23s side this season, and scored for the senior team in their 2-1 win over Manchester United Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The winger moved to non-league side Spennymoor on loan last month, and it’s now being reported he won’t be offered a new deal at Sunderland.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyrese Dyce joined Sunderland in the summer of 2021.

Dyce made his Spennymoor debut last weekend during a 1-1 draw with Brackley and, according to the Northern Echo, the player won't be returning to Wearside when his contract expires.

Kimpioka reacts to move

One Sunderland youngster who has left the club is striker Benji Kimpioka.

The 22-year-old forward, who would have been out of contract at Sunderland this summer, has completed a permanent move to top-flight Swedish side AIK Fotboll.

Speaking to the club website, AIK boss Henrik Jurelius said: “Benjamin is a young, offensive, powerful forward who can play both centrally and in the outer zone.

“He is a Swedish under-21 national team player who contributes with international experience after several years in English football.”

Kimpioka added: “I am very happy that everything had time to fall into place in such a short time.

"It was a lot of stress, but it was worth it. Now I long to come down to Karlberg and meet the players.”

Under-23 side in action

Finally, Sunderland’s under-23 side will face Norwich at Carrow Road this evening (7pm kick-off).

The young Black Cats have four games remaining in Premier League 2, Division 2, and were beaten 2-0 by Burnley last time out.

Sunderland have taken several players on trial in recent weeks and will look at more players as they start to be released from other clubs.

Winger Michael Spellman will remain on trial with the Black Cats until the end of the season after impressing coaches at the Academy of Light.

The 19-year-old wideman is registered to play for Northern League side Chester Le Street but has represented Sunderland’s under-23 team in recent weeks.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.