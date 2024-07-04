Ex-Sunderland, West Ham, Charlton Athletic and Walsall man mutually terminates contract - now a free agent
Former Sunderland and West Ham midfielder George Dobson has seen his contract mutually terminated at Hungarian club Fehervar.
Dobson made 46 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats after joining the club from Walsall in 2019 but departed the club just two seasons later after being loaned to AFC Wimbledon.
The 26-year-old, who became a Charlton Athletic player for three seasons, concluded a surprise move to Hungary last season despite being a mainstay in The Addicks' side. Dobson, also formerly of West Ham as a youngster, made 126 League One appearances in total for Charlton.
However, Dobson has once again become a free agent after seeing his contract terminated at Fehervar with the midfielder now officially without a club.
London News Online writer Richard Cawley revealed: “Had confirmation that George Dobson and Fehervar have mutually terminated the contract set to kick in from July 1 due to a change in personal circumstances for the player. The former Charlton captain is now a free agent.”
