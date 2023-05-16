One of the bigger stories coming out of the Championship comes from Sunderland's former competitor Wigan Athletic.

The Latics and Black Cats competed in League One last season, with Wigan winning promotion as champions ahead of Sunderland, who eventually went up through the play-offs.

Wigan will once again play in League One during 2023-24 after suffering relegation from the Championship this campaign with several ex-Sunderland players on their books.

Ex-Black Cats James McClean, Ashley Fletcher, Charlie Wyke and Max Power are all currently at the DW Stadium. Former Cats man Jordan Jones is also a Wigan player but is currently out on loan in Scotland.

Today, Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hammad confirmed that he had paid player wages two-and-a-half weeks later than they should have been.

Speaking about the situation, Al Hammad said to Wigan's club website: "I firstly want to apologise again to all staff, players, fans and wider stakeholders for the stress this delay has caused.

"As an ownership group we have invested well in excess of £20m since we came on board in 2021. Clearly mistakes have been made and this investment has not been spent in the right areas meaning finances this season have been difficult to sustain.

"This latest payment will ensure our wage obligations are secured until we finalise a sustainable budget for next season. There will also shortly be announcements made regarding board and staff re-structures which will help us deliver this.