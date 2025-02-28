The former Sunderland man has been handed a two-year deal at Premier League giants Liverpool

Liverpool’s first team look all but certain to win the Premier League under new manager Arne Slot. However, the Merseyside club have turned their attention towards their academy in recent days.

The Reds have announced that former Sunderland youth team player Hall has signed a new two-year professional deal at Anfield after joining the title-chasers four seasons ago from his boyhood club, Sunderland. The 17-year-old is highly rated at Liverpool, who have now moved to secure the future of the promising shot-stopper.

Hall arrived at Liverpool’s academy at the age of 13, having previously been at Sunderland, with Liverpool goalkeeping coach Mark Morris playing a part in bringing him to the Anfield and away from the Academy of Light.

What exactly did Liverpool’s statement say?

“Bailey Hall has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool FC. The 17-year-old goalkeeper joined the Reds four years ago from his hometown club, Sunderland,” Liverpool’s statement read after the goalkeeper’s new contract was announced.

“This season, he has been a regular member of Marc Bridge-Wilkinson's U18s squad, who have reached the semi-finals of the Premier League Cup. Hall was also part of the U19s group that qualified for the knockout stages of the UEFA Youth League, making 19 appearances in all competitions so far in 2024-25.”