The former Sunderland defender has praised several current and former figures at the club following his recent release

Recently released Sunderland defender Ben Crompton has delivered a heartfelt message of thanks to several key figures at the club after his departure was confirmed on the club’s retained list this week.

Crompton, who signed from Shrewsbury Town in 2022, became a consistent figure in Sunderland’s under-21s before making his senior debut in the EFL Cup under Tony Mowbray in 2023. After a productive loan spell with Tamworth, the 21-year-old leaves the club with no hard feelings over the decision by academy bosses Kristjaan Speakman and Robin Nicholls.

“There’s definitely no hard feelings or anything because obviously I’ve got a lot of people that I’ve got things to thank for in the club,” Crompton exclusively told The Echo. “Graeme Murty has done loads and loads of work with me and he’s made me a much better player. I can’t thank Tony Mowbray and Mark Venus enough because they were the ones that gave me my debut. That will obviously stay with me forever.”

On Murty, Crompton added: “His message was that he knows I can do it. He’s confident I’ll go on to have a good career and play at a good level. He’s given me confidence to go on, and whatever happens, wherever I go, I know I can always reach out to him if I need to.”

Crompton also praised Academy of Light manager Nicholls for facilitating his loan to Tamworth, where he excelled. “Before I went on loan, I was playing in the 21s and it was too easy for me. I needed a challenge… other than that, I was smashing it in the 21s and I smashed it out on loan. Looking back, I think I needed to go out on loan.”

In addition to the coaching staff, Crompton reserved special praise for club stalwart Luke O’Nien, not just for his leadership on the pitch, but for the personal support he offered off it. “Luke O’Nien, every time I was there he was always giving me advice,” he said.

“The thing with Luke is that he doesn’t just do that on the pitch. If I see him in the gym or in the canteen or anything, there’ve been times where he’s just asked me if I wanted to go for a coffee and a chat. Coming from the club captain or whatever he is now, that makes you feel good and more comfortable. It’s a good squad to go up and train with. All the lads are a good bunch.”

Sunderland announce pre-season plans ahead of 2025-26 campaign

Sunderland will return to the Algarve next month for their pre-season training camp, where they are set to play two fixtures against yet-to-be-confirmed opponents.

The Black Cats unveiled their full pre-season schedule this afternoon as preparations ramp up for their long-awaited return to the Premier League after an eight-year absence. Things kick off with the now-traditional double-header against Gateshead and South Shields, with the squad split into two groups for the fixtures.

Following those games, Régis Le Bris’ side will travel to Portugal, rounding off the week with two matches at the Estádio Algarve. Sunderland will then head north to face Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle in a special testimonial for former goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

The pre-season campaign continues with a trip to Hull City before a home clash against Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis at the Stadium of Light. The club also hopes to add a final warm-up fixture on the weekend of August 9-10, though that match remains subject to confirmation.

