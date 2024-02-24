Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland man Dwight Yorke has spoken about Jobe's chances of joining brother Jude Bellingham on the international stage - and was also asked about Jack Clarke's transfer future.

Jobe joined Sunderland last summer from Birmingham City with the 18-year-old cementing himself as a first-team regular in the Championship and playing in multiple positions for the Black Cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Could the Bellingham brothers play for England? Well, it doesn’t happen that often to have two brothers playing for their country at the same time," Yorke said regarding Jobe's potential England career alongside his brother.

"There’s a lot of attention around Jobe getting to the same level that Jude is at but they’re both heading in the right direction. It would be great for the family if they play together for England but there’s still some work to be done," he added.

Another Sunderland player who has caught the eye this season is Clarke. The attacker has scored 15 league goals so far this campaign, chipping in with four assists too. However, the former Leeds United man has picked up an injury that will keep him out of the game against Swansea City this weekend.

There has been much speculation regarding Clarke's transfer future this summer and Yorke was asked about a potential move to former club Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad