Ex-Sunderland man dismissed by EFL club as legend plots Stadium of Light transfer plan
Sunderland missed the chance to move back into the top half of the Championship table on Saturday as they lost 1-0 at home to Millwall. It was a disappointing result and with just two more games remaining in the Championship, Mike Dodds side remain 13th.
They'll be determined to end the campaign on a high of course by picking up results against Watford and Sheffield Wednesday, with a clash against the former coming this weekend at Vicarage Road. Ahead of that contest, the Sunderland Echo has rounded up some of the latest stories.
Phillips' Sunderland plan
Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips could look for a favour off his old club this summer as he bids to make his mark at Hartlepool United. The 50-year-old took over as manager at Victoria Park in January and after leading the club to 12th in the National League, he's keen to make the necessary improvements this summer.
As such, he will be calling in favours from a number of the contacts he has in the game and given the proximity between the two clubs, Sunderland could be his first port of call.
Ex-Sunderland man sacked
Former Sunderland defender Neill Collins has been sacked by Barnsley, despite the club sitting fifth in the League One table. Barnsley know a win over Northampton Town on the final day of the season will be enough to secure a play-off spot.
But with Saturday's loss at Blackpool ensuring the club have failed to win any of their last five games, the decision comes at a time the Yorkshire outfit are in desperate need of a boost. Collins made 18 appearances for Sunderland as a player between 2004 and 2007.
Cleverley's Watford demand
Sunderland go to Watford on Saturday and Hornets boss Tom Cleverley has already issued a demand to his players. Watford drew 0-0 against Hull City on Saturday and despite having little other than pride to play for, Cleverley is keen to see improvements from his side at Vicarage Road.