Former Sunderland defender Neill Collins has been sacked by Barnsley, despite the League One club sitting in the play-off places with just one game to go.

Collins, who had been managing in the US before replacing Michael Duff at Oakwell last summer, has kept his side in contention for promotion for much of the campaign. They remain in fifth position ahead of the final game of the regular season, but have not won any of their last five games.

Their play-off status is now in jeopardy ahead of the final set of fixtures, with four teams separated by just two points competing for two places. Fans had become increasingly frustrated with the team’s performances and Collins, leading to his shock sacking just days before the end of the campaign.

Mladen Sormaz, Barnsley’s director of football, said: “Neill has been extremely professional throughout the period with which I have worked with him, he has done everything he can do to push the team in the direction we all want Barnsley to go. He has conducted himself with professionalism and commitment throughout the period I have worked with him.

“However, with a crucial season conclusion ahead of us, we feel that now is the right time to make a change. We thank the fans for their continued support and urge you all to back the team this Saturday against Northampton. We will update supporters in the coming days."