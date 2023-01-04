Steve Cotterill’s side are 16th in League One but have lost their last three matches during a congested festive schedule.

Former Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan is a doubt for the match after he was forced off with a knock during the first half of a 3-0 defeat against Fleetwood last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Winchester is unavailable to face his parent club, while defender Matthew Pennington is set to serve a suspension after he was sent off against Fleetwood.

Defender George Nurse and forward Dan Udoh have been ruled out for the season with ACL injuries, while full-back Julien Dacosta hasn’t been available in recent weeks.

Aiden O’Brien could feature against his former club, after leaving Wearside last year, but has just returned following a recent groin issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the Fleetwood defeat, Cotterill said: “It’s been a really tough Christmas period for us.

“I think the boys that have been going out there for nigh on four or five months – the same players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It looked like this week was a bit too much for them.”

“We’re not so bad when we go Saturday to Saturday with so few bodies,” he continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But even when you’ve got the bodies back you know, how long is it going to take Aiden O’Brien or Julien Dacosta to get fit (match fit).”