Here is all the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Fans that travelled to Portugal to watch Sunderland’s pre-season friendly against Rangers were offered a great gesture by chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus yesterday.

The Black Cats’ clash with the Scottish club was abandoned at half-time due to floodlight issues and KLD wanted to offer some kind of apology and thank fans for their support.

Yesterday morning travelling fans received an email from the club welcoming them to Monday evening’s ‘open training session’, where they were able to watch the players train and get photos and autographs with the stars.

The club then shared photos and videos of the fans and the lads enjoying their time on the training pitch in Albufeira.

The Wearsiders will resume pre-season action tomorrow as they face Roma.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Champions League club eye ex-Watford ace Released Watford striker Joshua King is reportedly on the radar of Fenerbahce. The 30-year-old scored five goals and assisted another three in the Premier League last season. (London World)

2. Coventry City eyeing up League One swoop Coventry City are said to be considering a bid for Derby County midfielder Max Bird. The 21-year-old has spent the last 12 years with the Rams but could be tempted by a move away following their relegation.(Football Insider)

3. Southampton keeping tabs on ex-Norwich loanee Southampton are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United defender Brandon Williams following his return from his loan spell at Norwich City. The 21-year-old is likely to leave Old Trafford once again this summer. (The Athletic)

4. Brentford set to snap up Hull City starlet Brentford are set to complete the signing of Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter, with the Tigers accepting an initial bid of £16m, plus £4m in add-ons. The 21-year-old was thought to be having a medical with the Premier League club today. (The Athletic)