Ex-Sunderland, Hibernian and Bristol City boss Lee Johnson reveals next move
Former Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has announced via his Linkedin account that he will be hosting two free coaching webinars later this month where he will discuss managing a football club.
Johnson, who was the head coach of Sunderland between 2020 and 2022 previously offered free mentor sessions on his LinkedIn but was overwhelmed with the response and as a result decided to offer two free coaching webinars for coaches of all ages.
In a post on the professional social networking site, Johnson said: “Finally I’m ready to invite you all, to discuss managing a football club. From periodisation, to the interview process and everything in between, we will cover all my experiences… Good and bad, in management and coaching. I will go into depth on the given subjects and hopefully there will be lots of interesting scenarios to discuss. I appreciate your patience as I've taken a while to roll these out. The webinars will take place on the evening of 21st March 2024.”
The two webinars will both be hosted by Premier League productions producer Rebecca Louise Coles and the first of which is entitled ‘Recruitment, club structure and interview process’ taking place at 6:30pm. The second webinar entitled ‘Building a game model, methodology, periodisation and developing young players’ will take place the same evening (March 21) at 8:15pm.
Johnson took charge of 78 games whilst in charge of Sunderland but was sacked after a 6-0 defeat away to Bolton Wanderers in 2022, Alex Neil took the reins after Johnson and guided the Black Cats to promotion through the play-offs. The former Bristol City boss started this season in charge of Scottish side Hibernian but was sacked nine games into the season ending his 15 months in charge.
Two weeks after his dismissal from Hibs, Fleetwood hired Johnson but it was once again short lived when he lost 10 of his 22 games in charge of the League One club. Johnson has been out of work since being sacked from Fleetwood in December. If you are interested in either of Johnson’s webinars you can sign up for free at the following link: An evening with Lee Johnson (leejohnsonfc.com)
