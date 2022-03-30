Molyneux, as revealed by The Mail, has been in talks with Pools over extending his stay at the Suit Direct Stadium beyond the end of the season but a deal has yet to be agreed.

“Yeah [I’d like to stay]. Me and the gaffer have had a few talks,” said Molyneux.

“We’re just waiting to hear back from higher up in the club and will just see what happens.”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Molyneux is yet to sign a new deal at Hartlepool United with his contract set to expire in the summer. Picture by FRANK REID

Molyneux, who celebrated his 24th birthday yesterday with a goal in the 2-2 draw with Mansfield Town before going off injured, will become a free agent in the summer when his contract expires having signed only a one-year deal with the club last year.

And The Mail understands the former Sunderland striker is attracting the attention of a number of clubs keen on securing his services for next season.

Molyneux made his league debut in the Championship when at the Stadium of Light back in 2018 and is keen to build on what has been a breakout season with Pools this year.

Following speculation over his future last summer, Molyneux has become an integral part of Pools’ success, leading the club’s scoring charts with a number of eye-catching displays and goals throughout the campaign.

But while talks are ongoing, having taken place over a number of weeks now, The Mail understands there are potential suitors from elsewhere in League Two but, perhaps more significantly, also from League One and the Scottish Premiership.

Molyneux, The Mail understands, is said to be enjoying his time at the Suit Direct Stadium working under manager Graeme Lee and assistant Michael Nelson, but should an offer come in from higher up the leagues there will be a decision to make for the 24-year-old should negotiations at Pools not reach a conclusion soon.

Lee himself recently alluded to the possibility of players having their head turned, particularly those heading out of contract in the summer, perhaps with the allure of significant signing-on fee packages available.

The Pools boss stressed his desire to complete as many contract negotiations as possible before the end of the campaign so the club has a platform to build on heading into next season.

“We’ve made offers and we’ve been in negotiations with players within the team who we want to cement quickly,” said Lee.

“Obviously if there are other teams from higher leagues coming in, these lads are going to get their heads turned a little bit.

“We’re doing everything we can as a club to make sure we secure them.”

With Pools all but guaranteed their Football league status for next season Lee will have a bit more power in negotiations than had their safety been in doubt.

“Mols is one of them ones we need to do because people are going to be looking,” Lee told The Mail.

“He’s a massive part of the team and he’s scored some vital goals for us.”