The former Sunderland defender is keeping an open mind regarding his next moves after learning of his release this summer

Ben Crompton says he’s excited for the next chapter in his career after his release from Sunderland, and insists he’s keeping an open mind on where he might end up next.

The 21-year-old defender, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Tamworth, spoke exclusively to The Echo following confirmation that he would be leaving the Black Cats this summer. As for his next move, Crompton is back in individual training while assessing his options.

“It’s early days at the minute,” Crompton told The Echo. “I’m back training now individually and working hard. Hopefully over the next few weeks we’ll see what comes up. That’ll be down to my agent and me to decide what steps I want to take.”

Crompton is not ruling out a return to the North East with clubs like Hartlepool United and Gateshead among potential suitors, but says his decision will ultimately come down to footballing matters, rather than geography, with the youngster keeping an open mind.

“Obviously there's a few good football clubs in here playing at a decent level,” Crompton said. “To be fair, the location doesn't really bother me. Obviously it has been nice living back home next to my family where I'm with my family. I think the decision will be more so football-wise.”

The defender continued: “Obviously I'll need to have conversations with managers and things like that. I don't want to pinpoint it to any particular area. I just want to keep my options open and hopefully get as many offers as possible.”

Having previously played as a centre-half, Crompton also demonstrated his versatility by operating at right-back throughout the campaign. “I've been playing right-back as well, which is kind of new to me,” he added. “It’s been class. I’ve needed it.

“I can play anywhere along the back four, but I've done most of my training at centre-half. Going to right-back, you have a lot more one-on-one ground drills. When I'm playing against these big names and these top players and they're running directly at you, it's kind of like, okay, let's see what you've got.It's good to gauge where you're at.

“I only took confidence from those games and even some of the National League games when I'm playing against quite big clubs like Rochdale, Oldham, Forest Green, Southend, these kind of clubs. They've all got talented players, do you know what I mean?

“There's players that have played very high that are coming to the end of their career, that are intelligent, and there's also young lads that are also on loan and things like that.It's been class. I've needed it. Going into this off-season and pre-season now, I'm in such a better position than I would have been if I'd only played 21s.”

Crompton impressed during his stint in the National League, particularly during a memorable FA Cup tie against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur that went to extra time. “I think that's one of the highlights of me being there and the Burton Albion game as well,” Crompton said. “I think those two games in particular really put me in the shop window and showed that I can deal with it.

