The two clubs are set to square off in the League One play-off final at Wembley this Saturday, with a place in the Championship on the line.

Power has already booked his place in the second tier after winning promotion with Wigan Athletic as champions this season.

The former Sunderland captain arrived on Wearside under Jack Ross, staying for four seasons before sealing a free transfer to Wigan at the end of last campaign.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Lynden Gooch and Max Power of Sunderland celebrate with the Papa John's Trophy after the Papa John's Trophy Final match between Sunderland and Tranmere Rovers on March 14, 2021 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around England remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Speaking to fan podcast, the Roker Rapport, Power delivered his verdict on how he sees the game between Wycombe and Sunderland going.

Power said: “You look at both teams, I think for me and this is no disrespect to Wycombe at all, I think they have got some very good players and a very good manager and very much a different style to what Sunderland will bring on Saturday but, for me, I look player for player and I think Sunderland have got the better players.

“If there’s one team who can upset a game and cause issues and problems and are comfortable without the ball, it is Wycombe.

“I think if it was a Sunderland/MK Dons final, you’d be going ‘it’s two teams who like to get the ball down and pass, it’d be a case of who’s going to play the better football on the day.

“I think Wycombe are very experienced and before, by the way, I meant no disrespect to them by saying Sunderland, for me, have got the better players, I stand by that. But I do think Wycombe can cause any team problems and like I said, they are comfortable without the ball.

“I’m not going to sit on the fence, I do think Sunderland will win the game on Saturday, there’s a few factors for me.

“One: the manager - Alex Neil, I think he’s been there and done it. I’ve watched his interviews, the way he carries himself, he looks very much like he’s in control of the whole situation, he looks like the leader of the club and I think players will draw confidence from that.

“Two: I touched on before, the front four would comfortable cause problems in the division above. Patrick Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke, they’re all very good technical players and Ross has had a really good season and he can do a bit of everything.

“Again the fact Bailey Wright is in such good form, it’s tough to see anything but a Sunderland win.

“I don’t want to jinx it before I get everyone slating me on Twitter like usual, I’m blaming me for the evening if it doesn’t go well, I’ll turn my phone off!

“But I do see a Sunderland win but I do think Wycombe can cause anyone problems and can slow it down, make it very bitty and drag you into their type of game.”