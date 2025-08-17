Ex-Sunderland skipper Max Power congratulates Black Cats on first Premier League win in over eight years

Former Sunderland captain Max Power has congratulated his old club on their first Premier League win in over eight years – hailing the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light after a memorable 3-0 victory over West Ham United.

Power, now captain of Bradford City, took to X (formerly Twitter) after his team’s win mirrored Sunderland’s Premier League opening-day success against Graham Potter’s West Ham, to salute the achievement and the support inside the stadium at his old club.

Posting after the final whistle, Power wrote: “Great 3 points. Huge team effort once again. @steviehumps off the mark. Thanks for the top support, VP was bouncing. Onto Tuesday. Congratulations @SunderlandAFC first win back where the club belongs. Can only imagine the noise at the SOL today.”

The message quickly gained traction among Sunderland fans, who remember Power fondly for his leadership and commitment during his three years at the club. Power played 137 times for the Black Cats between 2018 and 2021, scoring 12 goals and wearing the armband as captain. He was a central figure in the side that lifted the Papa John’s Trophy at Wembley in 2021, ending a 48-year wait for silverware.

After leaving Wearside, the midfielder rejoined Wigan Athletic, before moving to Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah and later Denmark’s AGF Aarhus. Earlier this summer, he signed a two-year deal with Bradford City and was named captain by Bantams boss Graham Alexander.

Alexander said at the time of his arrival: “I am extremely pleased to start our summer recruitment by bringing Max to the club. He brings a wealth of experience with promotions under his belt and proven quality. After meeting with him, his enthusiasm to come and play for us was clear to see. We all look forward to working with him.”

Power himself admitted he had been keeping a close eye on English football despite his spells abroad. Speaking upon his Bradford unveiling, he said: “I am delighted to get the deal done so early in the summer and excited to get going. I was watching how the season finished closely and was as excited as everybody else here when the goal went in in the 96th minute! I could not wait to come here.”

The 32-year-old has already built a reputation at Valley Parade for his leadership qualities, and his message to Sunderland highlights the continued affection he holds for his old club. Power was even spotted among the Sunderland away support at Ewood Park on Boxing Day last season, cheering on the Black Cats in their 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers. Sunderland are next in action against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League as Régis Le Bris side look to make it two from two.

