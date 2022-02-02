The Black Cats have begun the search for Lee Johnson’s replacement, with Mike Dodds set to lead an interim management team ahead of Saturday’s League One fixture against Doncaster.

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has said there has been ‘interest from all over the world’ for the permanent role.

And according to the Daily Mail, Sunderland are planning to interview Roy Keane for the job.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roy Keane won Championship promotion with Sunderland in 2007.

Keane has spoken about his desire to return to the dugout, but last managed at Ipswich in 2011.

The former Manchester United midfielder, 50, led Sunderland to promotion from the Championship in 2007 and is a popular figure on Wearside.

Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus told talkSPORT on Tuesday morning that no immediate replacement for Lee Johnson had been lined up.

The Black Cats hierarchy are understood to be weighing up numerous options but no advanced talks have yet been held with any candidates.

Former Hull boss Grant McCann is considered to be one of the early frontrunners, while Neil Warnock is also said to be interested in the job.

Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said on Wednesday: “The recruitment process to appoint a new Head Coach is underway and we will provide a further update in due course.

"In the interim, we have highly-skilled staff in place to oversee the first-team programme and I know they will be fully supported by the players and those throughout the wider football club.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.