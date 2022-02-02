Kristjaan Speakman confirms and explains Sunderland's new interim management team

Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus confirmed on Tuesday morning in an interview with talkSPORT that no immediate replacement for Lee Johnson had been lined up, and that the process had begun earlier this morning.

The Sunderland hierarchy are currently weighing up the numerous candidates for the role, with former Hull City boss Grant McCann considered to be one of the early frontrunners.

Louis-Dreyfus has received interest from all over the world, however, and so is not rushing into a decision and no advanced talks have yet been held with any candidate.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman

As such, he has moved to offer some clarity to the first-team group with the appointment of Dodds and Proctor.

The pair will be assisted by first-team coach Phil Jevons and David Preece.

Proctor is a former Sunderland striker who has been involved with the club’s academy in various roles since his retirement from the game, most recently as U23s assistant to Elliott Dickman.

Dickman’s surprise departure for Newcastle United earlier this season saw Dodds drafted in to support Proctor, not long after his appointment as Head of Individual Development.

A long-term colleague of Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman at Birmingham City, he originally succeeded Speakman as Academy Manager at Birmingham City before making the switch.

He had previously undertaken a number of roles within the club’s academy.

Speakman said: “The recruitment process to appoint a new Head Coach is underway and we will provide a further update in due course.

"In the interim, we have highly-skilled staff in place to oversee the first-team programme and I know they will be fully supported by the players and those throughout the wider football club.”

Speaking on Tuesday Louis-Dreyfus said: "We obviously don't have have too long to reflect and we need to get ready for the remaining 17 league games.

"We'll give it the time it takes to get the right candidate.

"We're working on it and speaking to many people. We've had huge interest from all over the world, every country to be honest.