The Black Cats have dropped to 11th in the Championship table and are six points off the play-offs ahead of Sunday’s trip to Norwich City – who occupy the final top-six position.

“I think it will be a plus if Sunderland make it to the play-offs,” said Poyet, who managed the Black Cats between 2013 and 2015 and led them to the League Cup final in 2014.

"If I am not mistaken, Sunderland’s goal this season was to settle in the Championship and not to take any risks and to avoid being in a position to fight relegation, to settle and then see what happens.

Former Sunderland manager Gus Poyet. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

“They had a very good run of games in January, they put themselves in the play-offs and now of course they’ve had a few bad games, but the Championship changes dramatically week in, week out.”

In the past four seasons, no team promoted from League One has finished higher than 15th the following year.

Sunderland look set to exceed that with 11 games remaining this campaign, despite some challenging upcoming fixtures.

“I think they need to be very happy with where they are,” added Poyet. “The players need to realise, whatever they get extra from here is spectacular. They need to enjoy the games with the support from fans in the stands and prepare for what could be a key season next season.”