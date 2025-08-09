Ex-Sunderland and Celtic striker Anthony Stokes makes shock return with Conor McGregor’s Black Forge FC

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Republic of Ireland international Anthony Stokes is set to make a surprise return to football after being unveiled as the latest signing for Conor McGregor’s pub side, Black Forge FC.

The 37-year-old, best known for his prolific spells with Celtic and in the Scottish Premiership, last played professionally in 2020 with Livingston. Stokes will now join the Dublin-based outfit for the 2025 season, adding considerable experience and firepower to the amateur club’s attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGregor, who recently pulled on the Black Forge FC shirt himself in the AUL Challenge Cup final, has moved to strengthen his squad with a player boasting an extensive top-flight pedigree. Stokes confirmed the move on Instagram, writing: “Better get the dust knocked off the boots.”

Early career and Sunderland move

Born in Dublin in 1988, Stokes began his career at Arsenal, where he impressed during a prolific loan spell with Falkirk in 2006, scoring 14 goals in just 16 SPL games. His form earned him a £2million move to Sunderland in January 2007 under manager Roy Keane.

At the Stadium of Light, Stokes was initially handed the No 26 shirt before switching to No 9 following Jon Stead’s departure. He made his debut within days and scored his first goal for the club against Plymouth Argyle in February 2007. He went on to make over 30 appearances for the Black Cats, including scoring his first Premier League goal in a win over Derby County.

Hibernian and Celtic success

In 2009, Stokes returned to Scotland with Hibernian in a £500,000 deal, enjoying an outstanding campaign with over 20 goals in his only full season at Easter Road. His form earned him a £1.2million transfer to boyhood club Celtic in 2010, where he became a key figure under Neil Lennon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

During his time at Celtic Park, Stokes made 135 appearances, scoring 58 goals and winning multiple Scottish Premiership titles. He was part of the squad that enjoyed domestic dominance, as well as memorable European nights. In January 2016, Stokes returned to Hibernian on loan, famously scoring twice in the 2016 Scottish Cup final to help the club lift the trophy for the first time in 114 years.

Later career moves and new chapter

Following a short spell with Blackburn Rovers, Stokes enjoyed a third stint at Hibernian before playing abroad with Apollon Smyrni in Greece, Tractor and Persepolis in Iran, and Adana Demirspor in Turkey. He returned to Scotland with Livingston in 2020, his final professional club before stepping away from the game. Over the course of his career, Stokes amassed 326 club appearances, scoring 123 goals, and won 9 senior caps for the Republic of Ireland between 2007 and 2014.

Now, five years on from his last professional appearance, Stokes will link up with McGregor’s Black Forge FC, bringing a wealth of experience to the side. With a career spanning the Premier League, European competitions, and international football, his arrival is being billed as a major coup for the AUL side as they target silverware in the upcoming season.