Ex-Sunderland and Scotland striker hands Championship rivals Southampton a boost

Former Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has returned to light training at Championship rivals Southampton after his latest injury blow.

Stewart joined Southampton from the Black Cats for a fee of around £10 million last summer when dealing with an Achilles tendon injury.

Since joining the club, the Scottish striker has made two substitute appearances for the Saints but has been sidelined since November. Recently, Saints boss Russell Martin confirmed that the 27-year-old's season is all but over with a hamstring injury, having played less than a half of football since his summer move.

In a positive update, Saints boss Russell Martin said: “Big Ross Stewart is back on the grass now doing light work and will slowly be reintegrated to the group, but as I’ve said before, not to expect too much from that but great to have him back on the grass and in and around the squad which is really nice.”