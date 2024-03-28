Sunderland boss outlines first-team plan for talented youngster after injury comeback

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Dodds says that he expects Tommy Watson to feature for Sunderland before the end of the campaign after the youngster made an impressive return to action over the international break.

Watson would have been a candidate for more senior football in the absence of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts in recent times, but has been recovering from a hamstring issue of his own. However, the 17-year-old made three appearances in the U21 side over the break and caught the eye with a number of goal contributions.

Dodds has held talks with the winger, who has had an injury-hit campaign since signing his first professional contract last summer. While he is unlikely to be in the squad over the Easter weekend, he will train more with the senior group in the coming weeks - potentially clearing the way for more senior appearances.

"Tommy trained with us a couple of times over the international break and has done really, really well," Dodds said.

"I've had a conversation with him personally about where he fits, the things I think he does really well and the things I think he can improve on. He has real clarity on that. He's definitely one I'm sure who will come into our thinking at some point, it probably won't be this weekend but after that we'll look to potentially integrate him into the group a little bit more."