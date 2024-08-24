Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland and Rangers winger is now a free agent after his contract was terminated

Former Sunderland and Rangers winger Jordan Jones has seen his contract at Wigan Athletic terminated by mutual consent.

Jones, who spent six months on loan at Sunderland back in 2021, played 33 times in all competitions for Wigan Athletic last season after a rocky start to life with the club. The 29-year-old left the Latics earlier this summer but then returned to sign a short-term deal, which has now been terminated.

Wigan Athletic finished in 12th place in League One at the end of the 2023-24 season with Jones netting three goals for the club under manager Shaun Maloney. However, the former Sunderland winger is now a free agent.

The winger featured off the bench in both of Latics’ fixtures in League One against Charlton Athletic and Reading as well as the Carabao Cup fixture against Barnsley but has now left the club.

Jones made a total of 53 appearances for Wigan Athletic over two spells and with a statement on the club’s website adding that they wished the player “all the best” for the future.