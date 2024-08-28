Ex-Sunderland and Rangers attacker makes EFL switch after contract termination

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sunderland and Rangers man Jordan Jones has found himself a new club in the EFL.

Jones, who spent six months on loan at Sunderland back in 2021, played 33 times in all competitions for Wigan Athletic last season after a rocky start to life with the club. The 29-year-old left the Latics earlier this summer but then returned to sign a short-term deal which was then terminated earlier this month.

Wigan Athletic finished in 12th place in League One at the end of the 2023-24 season with Jones netting three goals for the club under manager Shaun Maloney. However, the former Sunderland winger has put pen to paper to join League Two side Carlisle United.

Manager Paul Simpson said: "He’s a great signing for us, he’s a really positive, attack-minded player who I’m hoping will bring some creativity, assists and add some goals to our team.

"He’s played at a high level, and had a really good career to date and I’m hoping he can continue that at Carlisle United. We’ve had to be patient with it. Like all players, he wants to play at the highest level possible. He’s had some really interesting things going on for himself, so we’ve kept in contact for probably five or six weeks.

"Thankfully over the last few days, we’ve been able to get something secured. We’ve been able to bring him into the club ahead of teams abroad and teams in League One. I think it’s a really big addition for us as a football club."