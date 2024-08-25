Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland and Millwall loanee has signed a four-year deal in the Championship

Former Sunderland and Millwall loanee Callum Styles has secured his next move.

The Hungary international joined Sunderland on loan from Barnsley in January last season but struggled to make an impact on Wearside as the Black Cats finished 16th in the Championship. Styles then played for his country in the European Championships during the summer.

Sunderland retained the option to sign Styles permanently this summer but decided against it. However, the 23-year-old has now signed for Championship club West Brom during the transfer window for an undisclosed fee. Styles has also signed a four-year deal.

Styles said after the move: “This is a big club and it should be in the Premier League. The ambition for everyone is to get back there. I couldn’t turn an opportunity like this down.

“I think some of my best attributes are being good on the ball, driving forward with the ball and trying to make things happen for my team. I’ve got good energy and I think my positional awareness and understanding of the game will help the team a lot.

“I can play in a couple of positions and you might see me playing out on the left side as an attacking wing-back as well as in the middle of the pitch, which is where I’ve played all my life. I’d like to put my case across in any of those positions and hopefully start as many games as possible. I really want to be successful here, both as an individual and as part of the team.”