The 32-year-old stopper joined The Seagulls back in 2018 but largely acted as a back-up goalkeeper to Robert Sanchez before being handed an opportunity under De Zerbi after Garahm Potter’s departure.

Steele rose through the ranks at Middlesbrough’s academy, making 142 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club before moving to Blackburn Rovers. Three seasons at Ewood Park followed before Steele made the move back to the North East with Sunderland following the club’s relegation from the top-flight in 2017.

He endured a tough time on Wearside as Sunderland struggles under Simon Grayson and Chris Coleman before dropping down into League One with the stopper leaving after making 15 uninspiring Championship appearances for the Wearsiders.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Jason Steele of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford FC at American Express Community Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Steele started in goal for Brighton’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the top flight earlier this week and was praised by Brighton boss De Zerbi for his recent performances.

Speaking after the game, the Brighton head coach said: “For me… I don't know if there is another keeper in Europe so good, so smart to understand the line pass, to understand the opponent's pressure, and he is playing fantastically."