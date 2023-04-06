News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
51 minutes ago Grandmother dies after tummy tuck and bum lift surgery in Turkey
1 hour ago Time confirmed for UK Emergency Alert test
1 hour ago Ikea Easter bank holiday opening times including Good Friday
2 hours ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
2 hours ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed

Ex-Sunderland and Middlesbrough flop receives high praise from Premier League boss

Jason Steele has been compared to Europe’s best goalkeepers by manager Roberto De Zerbi.

By James Copley
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

The 32-year-old stopper joined The Seagulls back in 2018 but largely acted as a back-up goalkeeper to Robert Sanchez before being handed an opportunity under De Zerbi after Garahm Potter’s departure.

Steele rose through the ranks at Middlesbrough’s academy, making 142 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club before moving to Blackburn Rovers. Three seasons at Ewood Park followed before Steele made the move back to the North East with Sunderland following the club’s relegation from the top-flight in 2017.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He endured a tough time on Wearside as Sunderland struggles under Simon Grayson and Chris Coleman before dropping down into League One with the stopper leaving after making 15 uninspiring Championship appearances for the Wearsiders.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Jason Steele of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford FC at American Express Community Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Jason Steele of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford FC at American Express Community Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Jason Steele of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford FC at American Express Community Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Steele is under contract at The Amex Stadium until 2025 after penning a long-term new deal on the South Coast back in January and has since become the club’s starting goalkeeper in the Premier League.

Steele started in goal for Brighton’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the top flight earlier this week and was praised by Brighton boss De Zerbi for his recent performances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, the Brighton head coach said: “For me… I don't know if there is another keeper in Europe so good, so smart to understand the line pass, to understand the opponent's pressure, and he is playing fantastically."

The Seagulls are pushing for Europe this season with De Zerbi’s men currently sixth in the Premier League.

Premier LeagueMiddlesbroughEuropeSunderlandLeague One