Ex-Sunderland and Middlesbrough flop receives high praise from Premier League boss
Jason Steele has been compared to Europe’s best goalkeepers by manager Roberto De Zerbi.
The 32-year-old stopper joined The Seagulls back in 2018 but largely acted as a back-up goalkeeper to Robert Sanchez before being handed an opportunity under De Zerbi after Garahm Potter’s departure.
Steele rose through the ranks at Middlesbrough’s academy, making 142 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club before moving to Blackburn Rovers. Three seasons at Ewood Park followed before Steele made the move back to the North East with Sunderland following the club’s relegation from the top-flight in 2017.
He endured a tough time on Wearside as Sunderland struggles under Simon Grayson and Chris Coleman before dropping down into League One with the stopper leaving after making 15 uninspiring Championship appearances for the Wearsiders.
Steele is under contract at The Amex Stadium until 2025 after penning a long-term new deal on the South Coast back in January and has since become the club’s starting goalkeeper in the Premier League.
Steele started in goal for Brighton’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the top flight earlier this week and was praised by Brighton boss De Zerbi for his recent performances.
Speaking after the game, the Brighton head coach said: “For me… I don't know if there is another keeper in Europe so good, so smart to understand the line pass, to understand the opponent's pressure, and he is playing fantastically."
The Seagulls are pushing for Europe this season with De Zerbi’s men currently sixth in the Premier League.