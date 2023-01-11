The 32-year-old joined The Seagulls back in 2018 but has largely acted as a back-up goalkeeper to first-choice Robert Sanchez and has now signed a new deal at The Amex Stadium until 2025.

Steele rose through the ranks at Middlesbrough’s academy, making 142 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club before moving to Blackburn Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three seasons at Ewood Park followed before Steele made the move back to the North East with Sunderland following the club’s relegation from the top-flight in 2017.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Jason Steele of Sunderland during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Sunderland at Craven Cottage on April 27, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Steele endured a tough time on Wearside as Sunderland struggled under Simon Grayson and Chris Coleman before dropping down into League One with the stopper leaving having made 15 Championship appearances for the Wearsiders.