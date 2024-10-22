Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Sunderland and Manchester United man has tipped the Black Cats for a top-six finish...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland defender Wes Brown can't see Régis Le Bris’ side finishing outside of the top six this season after their brilliant start to their Championship campaign.

The Black Cats are currently top of the league after ten games played in the second tier after last weekend’s 1-0 win away at Hull City. Sunderland now face games against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday evening and against Oxford United at the Stadium of Light this coming Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, former Sunderland and Manchester United man Brown belives his former club stand a really good chance of at least finishing in the play-offs under new head coach Le Bris, who was only appointed to the role last summer.

“I can definitely see Sunderland finishing in the top six of the Championship this year", Brown said. "What a start to the season they have had – winning seven games of their first ten. I think they’re certainly in line to finish in the playoffs – easily.

"That group will be working towards finishing in the top two and being promoted automatically, and why not? They couldn't have had a much better start. You can see the passion in the group of Sunderland players and the fans in the stadium – whatever Régis Le Bris is saying the changing room, it's working.

“He's got that group of players and fans believing and you can see they’re all behind him and buying into his methods. The Championship is a very tough league to get out of and there’s a long way to go, but he’s made a terrific start in a foreign league.” Brown told Instant Casino.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.