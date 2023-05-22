Former Sunderland midfielder Liam Bridcutt will soon be a free agent after Blackpool announced that the former Lincoln City man would not be staying at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool were relegated from the Championship this season alongside Wigan Athletic and Reading as Sunderland finished in the play-off spots before eventually losing to Luton Town over two legs.

Bridcutt started his career at Chelsea before finding regular football at Brighton & Hove Albion, making 151 appearances over four seasons with the Seagulls.

The central midfielder, who can also play in defence, was then brought to Sunderland by former manager Gus Poyet during the 2013-14 season but struggled to make an impact at the Stadium of Light.

Stints at Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Bolton Wanderers and Lincoln City followed before Bridcutt linked up with former Imps boss Michael Appleton at Blackpool once more. However, following the club's relegation, Bridcutt is now a free agent.

Back in 2021, Bridcutt took a swipe at the fans of his former club Sunderland and claimed that supporters were ruining the club when the Black Cats were stuck in League One.

He said: "The fans are massive for that club, they make the club as big as what it is. But they’re actually ruining their own club in terms of how they are with players on the pitch.

"They have to realise that they are League One players and it is what it is. You either adapt and say we realise there’s going to be more mistakes than in the Premier League.

"But like I say about last season, they’re actually doing alright and their home record is probably the best that they’ve had in the past 4 or 5 years because there’s no fans, which is embarrassing.

"I guarantee - I remember after every game there used to be like 2000 people to tell you either you’ve done alright or tell you you’re rubbish."

