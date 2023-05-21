Ex-£4m Sunderland 'target' linked with Ipswich, Luton, Coventry, West Brom and Bristol City
The latest transfer gossip from around the Championship as a former Sunderland 'target' is linked with six clubs.
Former Sunderland 'target' Jerry Yates has been linked with no less than six Championship clubs following Blackpool's relegation to League One.
Yates was heavily touted with a move to the Stadium of Light in January after loanee Ellis Simms was recalled by Everton, yet it was revealed that the 26-year-old wasn't on the club’s radar later in the window.
Following Blackpool's relegation from the Championship, however, speculation has arisen surrounding Yates' future after he netted 14 times and chipped in with four assists during 2022-23.
According to reports, newly-promoted Ipswich Town are interested in the striker alongside Championship clubs Luton, Coventry City, West Brom and Bristol City.
Talk has also suggested that a bid of £2.5million from an unnamed outfit has been rejected. Blackpool are said to value Yates at around £4million.
Yates has bagged 46 goals in 139 games for the Tangerines and has a year left on his current contract at Bloomfield Road.