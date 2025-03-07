Ex-Sunderland and Bayern Munich star finds new club after free agent stint - reports

Leon Dajaku has found a new club, according to an update from the continent.

Former Sunderland attacker Leon Dajaku has found himself a new club following a period as a free agent, according to reports.

The 23-year-old signed for the Black Cats from German club Union Berlin on an initial loan in 2021 before a clause was triggered in his contract to make the move permanent. Dajaku eventually left Wearside a couple of years later, having made 37 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

Upon his exit from the Stadium of Light, Dajaku - who was formerly part of Bayern Munich’s youth system - linked up with Croatian side Hajduk Split, and spent 18 months on the books there before being released by manager Gennaro Gattuso in mid-January following alleged disciplinary issues.

Discussing the departures of Dajaku and another squad member, the outspoken Italian said: "I let them into the team three months ago. I met with both of them five times, but you have to realize when the story is over. The Hajduk jersey and crest must be respected, and players must be professionals in the full sense of the word. These two players brought negativity, and I will not allow that. I would rather play with 15-year-olds and lose the match than lose my dignity."

Since leaving Hajduk Split, Dajaku has been linked with a potential move to Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia, but according to an update from Croatian outlet Germanijak, the player is set for a different destination entirely. Indeed, it is claimed that Dajaku is on his way to the United Arab Emirates to join top flight outfit Sharjah FC.

While the club themselves are yet to confirm the deal, Germanijak insist that it is completed, and that Dajaku will now be teammates with two Croatian talents, Maro Katinić and Darko Naješamić.

How is former Sunderland forward Nazariy Rusyn faring at Hajduk Split?

Dajaku was, of course, not the only link between Sunderland and Hajduk Split in recent times, with the Croatian club having completed a swoop for Nazariy Rusyn back in January - initially on loan, but with an option-to-buy clause attached. Reports in Europe have suggested that any future fee would be around £2.1 million.

Speaking about the decision to allow Rusyn to leave this winter, Black Cats sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We wanted to find the right opening in this window for Nazariy to play more minutes and Hajduk represents a great opportunity for him,” he said. “The combination of playing style and a club competing for a league title provides the perfect foundation for him at this moment in time and we wish him well for the remainder of the season.”

Since leaving Wearside, Rusyn has made six appearances across all competitions, with five of those outings coming from the bench. At the time of writing, he has just one assist to his name.

