Former Sunderland striker Harry Gardiner has joined Northern Premier League East Division side Dunston as he looks to rebuild his career after an injury-hit spell at Blyth Spartans.

The 22-year-old, who celebrated his birthday last month, spent three-and-a-half years with the Black Cats before being released in 2024. A boyhood Sunderland fan, Gardiner made his way into the Academy of Light system in unusual fashion – earning a scholarship at 17 after being scouted from South Shields’ youth set-up rather than coming through the traditional academy route.

His rise brought goals at under-18 and under-21 level and even caught the eye of Sunderland’s senior managers. Gardiner trained with the first team under both Lee Johnson and Tony Mowbray, with Johnson once joking after a session that the youngster was the club’s “new £20million striker”.

Gardiner came closest to a first-team opportunity during the 2022-23 campaign when Ross Stewart’s injury left Sunderland short of attacking options. At the time, the young forward was scoring regularly in Premier League 2, collecting Player of the Month awards and even hitting a hat-trick against Stoke City under-21s in March 2023.

Despite his promise, Sunderland opted to release Gardiner last year, with the striker then spending time at Blyth Spartans before injuries curtailed his progress. Now, after months of rehab, he has been handed a fresh chance by Dunston.

Speaking after his signing was confirmed, Gardiner expressed his delight at the move. “It’s great to be here, I’ve been training with the lads for over a month and I knew from the first few sessions this was where I wanted to come. It’s a great group of players and staff and I’m buzzing to get back out there,” he said.

“I’ve had conversations with Jon [McDonald] and Mark [Scott] all through the summer and into pre-season. They allowed me to come and train once I was ready after my back injury. I’ve been out for a while with this injury and I’ve missed all of pre-season with it, but they were patient and let me build up at my own speed. Jon has been great and was keen to get something sorted once I was ready, as was I, and I’m delighted to be a part of the group.”

Reflecting on his journey so far, Gardiner added: “I feel like my career is quite unique in the fact I wasn't in an academy when I left school. I was at South Shields in the academy setup when I got scouted by Sunderland and signed halfway through my first year scholarship. I spent three and a half years at Sunderland, which was a dream come true for me and my family being massive Sunderland fans and I loved my time there.

“I had a loan spell with Blyth Spartans in the 23/24 season in the National League North which was my first proper taste of senior football. I also spent last season at Blyth, but the last year or so has been plagued with injuries for myself so I’m looking to get back on track.”

Looking ahead to what supporters can expect, Gardiner described his style and ambitions: “I'm a centre forward and would probably best describe myself as a poacher. l like to play on the last man and use my movement to get in behind and find space in and around the box and make sure I’m in the right place at the right time.

“Personally, for me, I’ve mentioned the injuries I’ve had over the last year or so, so the goal is to stay fit and play as many games as possible and get my career back on track. From a team perspective, I want to help the team achieve the goals that they've set out this year. To do well in the cup competitions, which will be great for the club and the community, and also to achieve promotion. I know we've fell just short the last couple years in the play-offs, so hopefully we can go one better this year.”

Dunston boss Jon McDonald believes his new striker can make an impact at the UTS Stadium. “Harry has trained with us for a few months now. He’s been recovering from an injury, but is now looking sharp and fit. He’s a player who has scored goals in the National League North, and has experience in the full-time game. He’s calm and composed in front of goal, and is another excellent addition to our squad. He’s another young player, at 22, he can have a bright future in this game.”