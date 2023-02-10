Joao, who has scored five goals in 22 Championship appearances this season, has picked up a knee injury in training and will be assessed ahead of the fixture.

The 29-year-old’s absence could allow former Newcastle striker Andy Carroll to return to the starting XI following a one-match suspension for his red card against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

"Andy Carroll is back but we're still waiting on Joao who might miss out on Saturday with a knee injury," said Reading boss Paul Ince.

Reading striker Lucas Joao is an injury doubt for their match against Sunderland. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"We'll make a last minute call on him. We're starting training early on Friday morning at around 10am and hopefully get on the coach by 12pm so if he isn't right by the morning, then that's it."

Reading centre-back Naby Sarr has recovered from a foot problem, yet Royals top scorer Tom Ince has been struggling with flu while Baba Rahman missed last weekend's draw with Watford due to tonsilitis.

Ex-Sunderland midfielder Ovie Ejaria won’t face his former side because of a knee issue, while centre-back Liam Moore, who has been sidelined with a knee injury all season, could travel with the squad.