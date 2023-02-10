Ex-Newcastle striker available for Sunderland fixture as Reading are dealt another injury blow
Reading striker Lucas Joao is an injury doubt for Saturday’s match against Sunderland while The Royals have several other fitness concerns ahead of their trip to Wearside.
Joao, who has scored five goals in 22 Championship appearances this season, has picked up a knee injury in training and will be assessed ahead of the fixture.
The 29-year-old’s absence could allow former Newcastle striker Andy Carroll to return to the starting XI following a one-match suspension for his red card against Manchester United in the FA Cup.
"Andy Carroll is back but we're still waiting on Joao who might miss out on Saturday with a knee injury," said Reading boss Paul Ince.
"We'll make a last minute call on him. We're starting training early on Friday morning at around 10am and hopefully get on the coach by 12pm so if he isn't right by the morning, then that's it."
Reading centre-back Naby Sarr has recovered from a foot problem, yet Royals top scorer Tom Ince has been struggling with flu while Baba Rahman missed last weekend's draw with Watford due to tonsilitis.
Ex-Sunderland midfielder Ovie Ejaria won’t face his former side because of a knee issue, while centre-back Liam Moore, who has been sidelined with a knee injury all season, could travel with the squad.
"Moore might be on the coach,” added Ince. “He has trained all week and his numbers have been absolutely fantastic. There is an U21s game at Bearwood on Friday and Tom Holmes is also a doubt so I'm debating whether to play Moore on Friday to get some match fitness into him or do I take him on the coach?"