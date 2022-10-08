The Swans have won their last three league games to move up to sixth in the table following a 2-1 win at Watford last time out.

To find out more we caught up with Swansea journalist Guto Llewelyn, columnist for Wales Online, on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

Defender Nathan Wood playing for Swansea City against Stoke. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

How would you assess Swansea’s start to the season?

GL: “It was a slow start to the season and we only won one of our opening seven games. I’d be lying if I said there weren’t doubters among the fan base.

“It seems to have clicked a bit more in the last few games and I think we’ve seen a different side to Swansea over the last five or six games, a bit more energy, moving the ball a bit sharper.

“Our goalscoring has improved and also I think we’ve seen a change of attitude and toughness from Swansea. A team which was conceding a lot of late goals is suddenly scoring late goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the general view on Russell Martin?

GL: “His arrival was very warmly welcomed because of the style.

“It’s mad to think that Steve Cooper, who got us to two consecutive play-offs and the play-off final, a lot of people didn’t take to him and didn’t like the style of play because he was very direct.

“When he left I think there was a big focus on getting someone in who could get Swansea playing the type of football we’d been playing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There have been some really promising performances under Russel Martin where we have thought we can see what we’re doing here.

“It helps that he won two South Wales derbies against Cardiff, the first manager ever to do the league double from either side.”

Who are Swansea’s key players?

GL: “Joel Piroe is probably our best player, he was just a real bargain. We brought him in for just over £1million and last season he scored more than 20 league goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a really intelligent striker, he’s not always involved in the game but whenever he does get on the ball he makes things happen. He’s just very graceful, good touches and gets into good positions.

“Michael Obafemi on his day is one of the most dangerous strikers in the Championship, it’s not all gone to plan with him this season but when he’s in the team he’s a threat.

“We’re seeing the midfield is key for us and we’re seeing Matt Grimes have some really good performances. He just keeps things ticking over.

“The defence has also shone through and we’ve seen more solidity at the back. Nathan Wood, who was brought in from Middlesbrough, seemed to be unwanted up there, he’s been a revelation and been our best defender.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

What system will Swansea play?

GL: “We do play with a back three.

“Sometimes you think a back three is a back five but with Swansea it’s always a back three. The wing-backs really push forward and play like wingers.

“It is more of a 3-5-2 or even a 3-4-2-1, that’s the kind of shape we are predominantly playing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read more

What’s your predicted line-up?