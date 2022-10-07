This is Tony Mowbray's predicted Sunderland starting XI to face Swansea - photo gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face Swansea City in the Championship – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats have been held to goalless draws against Preston and Blackpool in their last two matches, but have scored five goals in their last two away fixtures.
Sunderland strikers Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms remain sidelined for the trip to South Wales, yet defender Dennis Cirkin could return to the squad.
Swansea head into the match in good form after winning their last three matches.
Here’s the Sunderland side we think could start at the Swansea.com Stadium:
