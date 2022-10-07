The Black Cats have been held to goalless draws against Preston and Blackpool in their last two matches, but have scored five goals in their last two away fixtures.

Sunderland strikers Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms remain sidelined for the trip to South Wales, yet defender Dennis Cirkin could return to the squad.

Swansea head into the match in good form after winning their last three matches.

Here’s the Sunderland side we think could start at the Swansea.com Stadium:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson Kept his fifth clean sheet of the season against Blackpool last time out and made some important interventions.

2. RB: Lynden Gooch Is enjoying his role as a right-back and has been working on the defensive side of his game.

3. CB: Luke O'Nien Has been one of Sunderland's standout performers in their last two matches, defending well and helping the side play out from the back.

4. CB: Danny Batth Produced another solid performance against Blackpool to help his side keep a second consecutive clean sheet.