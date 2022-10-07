News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Luke O’Nien and Anthony Patterson. Picture by FRANK REID

This is Tony Mowbray's predicted Sunderland starting XI to face Swansea - photo gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face Swansea City in the Championship – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 7th October 2022, 10:30 am

The Black Cats have been held to goalless draws against Preston and Blackpool in their last two matches, but have scored five goals in their last two away fixtures.

Sunderland strikers Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms remain sidelined for the trip to South Wales, yet defender Dennis Cirkin could return to the squad.

Swansea head into the match in good form after winning their last three matches.

Here’s the Sunderland side we think could start at the Swansea.com Stadium:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Kept his fifth clean sheet of the season against Blackpool last time out and made some important interventions.

Photo: Martin Swinney

Photo Sales

2. RB: Lynden Gooch

Is enjoying his role as a right-back and has been working on the defensive side of his game.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

Has been one of Sunderland's standout performers in their last two matches, defending well and helping the side play out from the back.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. CB: Danny Batth

Produced another solid performance against Blackpool to help his side keep a second consecutive clean sheet.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
SunderlandSwanseaTony MowbraySwansea CityBlackpool
Next Page
Page 1 of 3