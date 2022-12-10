Ex-Leeds United man delivers verdict on ‘terrific’ Sunderland as Everton ‘explore’ move for Watford star

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

David Prutton’s Sunderland predictions

Sunderland go into the clash with West Brom on the back of a good win against Millwall last weekend (Picture by FRANK REID)

Sky Sports presenter and former Southampton player David Prutton has given his prediction for Sunderland’s clash with West Brom on Monday night. The Black Ctas host the Baggies at 7:45pm, aiming to make it back-to-back wins after the break for the World Cup.

Their 3-0 win over Millwall last weekend was the perfect way for Sunderland to make their return to the Championship and Prutton believes that Tony Mowbray’s side can use this momentum to help them on Monday night.

Predicting a 2-0 victory for the hosts, Prutton wrote: ‘This season has always been about consolidation for Sunderland, so for them to be in 10th at this stage is terrific. And it was a great win over Millwall last week.

‘We know what Carlos Corberan is capable of from what we saw at Huddersfield and it looks like West Brom may have turned a corner before the break. But it could have halted their momentum a little and Sunderland have had a bit of a headstart.’

Everton ‘exploring’ move for Watford star Ismaila Sarr

According to the Mirror, Everton are ‘exploring’ the possibility of signing Watford and Senegal star Ismaila Sarr in January. Sarr featured for Senegal at the World Cup in Qatar with his international and club form good enough for the Toffees to renew their interests in him.

Despite Watford’s reluctance to see Sarr leave midway through the campaign, the report states that he could be allowed to leave if the Hornets can secure a deal for Fluminense winger Matheus Martins. Elsewhere, former Leeds United man Noel Whelan has told Football Insider that Aston Villa should move for Sarr in January following their failed pursuit of the winger in summer.